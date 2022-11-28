James A. “Jim” Buechlein, age 66 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:59 pm on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jim was born in Jasper, Indiana on , 1956, to Urban and Bertha (Englert) Buechlein. He married Judy Herbig on , 1978, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was the owner and operator of Buechlein’s Kwik-Strip/Custom Furniture and Designs for over 41 years. He designed and built the church altar for Precious Blood Church and did the custom wood design, building, and refinishing for many other churches, businesses, and countless residences.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

He enjoyed boating, going on Jeep rides, watching Gunsmoke and Bonanza, and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife Judy Buechlein of Jasper, two sons, Blake Buechlein (Lydia), Shoals, and Branon Buechlein, (Autumn), Jasper, five grandchildren, Arie Buechlein, and Tapanga, Nalanie, Brynn, and Urban Buechlein, two sisters, Carol Maxey, Huntingburg, and Darlene Cunningham, Petersburg, one brother, Ronnie Buechlein (Mag), Jasper.

Preceding him in death was one grandchild, Hadlye Buechlein, his parents, and one brother, Denny Buechlein.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James A. “Jim” Buechlein will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com