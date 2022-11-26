Janet Marie Morris, 72, of Birdseye passed away at her home on November 24, 2022. Janet was born May 26, 1950, in Evansville to Clarence and Mildred (Heierman) Lasher. She was united in marriage to David A. Morris Sr. on May 27, 1972, in St. Isidore Church in Bristow, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2000.

Janet graduated from Perry Central High School in 1968. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Parish. She retired from Masterbrand Cabinets. Janet enjoyed shopping, camping, and watching movies.

Surviving are two sons, David A. (Beth) Morris Jr. of Bristow, and Kevin Morris of Birdseye. One daughter, Angie Hostetter of Jasper. Four grandchildren also survive. Two sisters, Sharon Staley of Evansville, and Valada (Richard) Howard of Newburgh. Two brothers, Thomas (Carolyn) Lasher of Bristow, and Ceril Lasher of Florida. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Rachael Kleiman, and seven sisters, Dolores Schoenbachler, Johanna Seibert, Evelyn Orth, Sharon Stanley, Anita Lasher, Carolyn Lee, and Virginia Seibert. Two brothers, Anthony and Raymond Lasher.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, November 30th in St. Isidore Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 29th from 2:00 until 8:00 PM CDT and Wednesday, November 30th from 7:00 AM until 9:30 AM CDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.