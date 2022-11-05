Janice “Janie” Rae Gogel, 80, of Jasper, passed away at Scenic Hills Care Center in Ferdinand on Thursday, November 3rd. Janice was born June 20, 1942, in Ferdinand to Ray and Victoria (Kluemper) Recker. She married Charles Gogel on October 7, 1961, in St. Ferdinand Church. Charles preceded her in death on March 22, 2016. Janice was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Janice also enjoyed working in her flower garden, playing cards, and going to yard sales. She often volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Charles in Jasper. Janice is survived by three daughters, Brenda Gogel of Jasper, Susan (Keith) Hopf of Kyana, and Jennifer (Clint) Rust of Santa Claus; two sons, Ed (Sandra) Gogel and Mike (Misty) Gogel all of Dale; one sister, Darlene Dilger and sister-in-law, Lucille Recker both of Ferdinand; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandsons. Janice was preceded in death by her husband Charles; a granddaughter, Ava; two sisters, Margie Jahn and Susan Jane who died in infancy; two brothers, James and Patrick Recker and a brother-in-law, Jim Dilger. Visitation will be Sunday, November 6th from 4-7:00 PM CT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and Monday from 7-9:30 AM CT at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Monday at 10:00 AM CT in St. Nicholas Church in Santa Claus with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

