Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed for Veterans Day

Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, for Veteran’s Day. Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, November 12, 2022, for Veteran’s Day. Trash and regular recycling normally collected on Friday, November 11th will be collected on Thursday, November 10th. Trash and regular recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule. Please place the trash and regular recycling at the curbside by 7:00 a.m.

