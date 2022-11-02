Jasper Courthouse Square Infrastructure & Revitalization Project Update

A progress meeting was held November 2nd for the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. Representatives of Ragle Construction, Rundell Ernstberger Associates, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper attended. Here is the summary of the discussion:

The Northeast Quadrant of the Courthouse Square remains closed.

Concrete crews plan to finish their work on curbs, ramps, and sidewalks by November 11th.

Brick pavers and base and intermediate asphalt surfacing will be installed in the next two weeks.

The schedule will continue to be contingent on weather and supply factors. Lead times on materials continues to be a challenge and arrival of the permeable pavers for the parking areas is delayed into mid-December. Parking areas will be restricted until installation of these pavers can be completed. A subcontractor will complete this work as materials become available.

The parking lot adjacent to City Hall remains available for 2-hour public parking.

Two sections of parking are temporarily available for parallel parking as travel lanes are restricted for installation of sidewalks and new road surfaces. These areas are the west side of Main Street between 6 th and 7 th Streets and East 6th Street between Main and Jackson Streets. Temporary surface stripping was added to identify spaces. Travel lane remains open to one-way traffic in these areas.

Installation of swing canopies, sprinkler system, planter soils and mulch, site furnishings, and street lamps will be completed in the coming weeks.

Foot traffic and accessibility to building entrances will be maintained at all times.

Street traffic barriers will be removed on November 23 rd , and all travel lanes around the entire Square will be open.

Contractor crews will be back to begin work on the NE Quadrant on or after January 9, 2023.

The next meeting with contractor representatives is November 16th.

For specific construction questions, please contact the City of Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.