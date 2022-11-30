Jasper man arrested on domestic battery charges early this morning.

The Jasper Police Department received a 911 call at 316 W 5th street in Jasper in reference to a physical domestic at around 12:43 am this morning. prior to the officer’s arrival, a male subject had left the residence. while speaking to the female involved, a male subject returned to the above location. after investigation, it was determined the male, 27-year-old Alexander Plake, had pushed the female down a flight of stairs.

Alexander Plake was taken into custody. female sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. alexander Plake was transported and lodged at the Dubois county security center on charges of domestic battery, a level 6 felony.