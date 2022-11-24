Jasper Man Arrested on OWI and Driving as Habitual Traffic Violator Charges

Jasper Police arrested a man for drunk driving charges. Yesterday evening Jasper Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after it was observed to have gone through a red light. After making contact with the driver of the truck, officers determined that the driver, 58 year old Philip Letterman of Jasper was operating the vehicle while intoxicated and also had a driving status of habitual traffic violator. Mr. Letterman was offered a chemical test that was presumptive positive for cannabinoids, methamphetamines, and amphetamines. Letterman was transported to the Dubois County Security Center where he was housed for OWI and operating while a habitual traffic violator.

