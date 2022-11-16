Jasper Mayor Vonderheide Talks Multiple Things Going on In Jasper

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide was the guest at the jasper chambers coffee and conversation event on Monday morning. Mayor Vonderheide spoke about numerous topics and took questions from patrons. the mayor did provide an update on the jasper downtown revitalization project. Here’s what he had to say..

Even with construction going on in the downtown area of jasper, Mayor Vonderheide says they are working very hard to make downtown a great experience for all during the holiday season.

Be sure to get to downtown jasper over the O’tannenbaum season to see what all jasper has to offer. You can find out more about O’tannenbaum season at jasperin.org