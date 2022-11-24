Jasper Woman Arrested for OWI Following an Accident

A Jasper woman was arrested after an accident. Wednesday Afternoon Jasper Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident at 4150 Portersville Road. While investigating the collision, 26-year-old Kylee Cleek of Jasper showed signs of impairment. After an investigation, it was determined Cleek was Operating While Intoxicated. Cleek was transported to Memorial Hospital to receive a chemical test and medical clearance. Cleek was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center where she was charged with Operating While Intoxicated.

