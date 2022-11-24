A Jasper woman was arrested after an accident. Wednesday Afternoon Jasper Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident at 4150 Portersville Road. While investigating the collision, 26-year-old Kylee Cleek of Jasper showed signs of impairment. After an investigation, it was determined Cleek was Operating While Intoxicated. Cleek was transported to Memorial Hospital to receive a chemical test and medical clearance. Cleek was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center where she was charged with Operating While Intoxicated.
Be the first to comment on "Jasper Woman Arrested for OWI Following an Accident"