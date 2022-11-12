John “Johnny” R. Luebbehusen, age 80, of Celestine, Indiana, reunited with his wife at 1:26 p.m. on , 2022.

John was born in Ferdinand, Indiana on , 1941 to Paulus and Cecilia (Krampe) Luebbehusen. He married Edna Jane “Janie” Schnell on , 1964, in St. Celestine Catholic Church. It was the first English Mass at St. Celestine Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on , 2006.

In John’s earlier years, he worked at Bob Buechler Farms. He retired after 46 years of service at JOFCO. He worked in maintenance and mowing at St. Celestine Catholic Church for 15 years. He operated his own business of sharpening saws at Luebbehusen Saw Sharpening for over 50 years.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish, the German Club, Celestine Community Club, St. Celestine Cemetery Board, and a past parish council member.

John enjoyed, dancing, listening to polka music, gardening, fishing, boating, walking, making homemade wine, and most of all- talking.

He is survived by, two daughters; Janet (Michael) Wohlberg, Celestine, IN, and Nancy Buechlein, Jasper, IN, two sons; Allen (Maureen) Luebbehusen, Celestine, IN, and Michael Luebbehusen, Indianapolis, IN, 10 grandchildren, one great-grandson, six step-grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren, one brother; Tom (Linda) Luebbehusen, Ferdinand, IN, two sisters; Mary Agnes (Alan) Johnson, Louisville, KY, and Martha (Kenny) Englert, Ferdinand, IN, one sister-in-law; Mary Luebbehusen, Ferdinand, IN, two brother-in-laws; Bob (Cheryl) Schnell, Jasper, IN, and Dave (Myra) Schnell, Celestine, IN.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Janie, parents; Paulus and Ceclilia Luebbehusen, one brother; Norbert Luebbehusen, and two brother-in-laws, Daniel Schnell, and Kenneth Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John “Johnny” R. Luebbehusen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, at St. Isadore Parish-St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on , 2022 at the Becher Kluesner Downtown Chapel. The Knights of Columbus will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to the Celestine Community Club, Celestine Fire Department, Celestine Park, or to St. Celestine Cemetery Fund.

