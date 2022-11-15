Kimball International Corporate Recycling Center Free Shredding Day

Celebrate America Recycles Day November 15 with Paper Shredding Day in Jasper

Kimball International’s Corporate Recycling Center is offering a free paper shredding day for America Recycles Day, Tuesday, November 15 at the 1550 Power Drive location on the south side of Jasper. The drive-thru event will last from 9 am to 1 pm EDT. The event is for residents or businesses and there is no weight limit on the amount of paper products brought in for recycling on that day. Participants do not have to reside in Dubois County, open to all. Only paper and junk mail materials will be accepted for shredding. No cassette tapes, cd’s, computer disks, or other electronic media are accepted. Staples and paper clips are not a problem. Magazines, newspapers, and Cardboard will also be accepted.

The paper shredding is completed in the Recycling Center’s secured facility with 24-hour video surveillance.

The Recycling Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary!

Do your part on America Recycles Day and bring your documents to be recycled at this drive-through event. Participants are asked to please stay in the vehicle unless asked to assist. Staff from the Recycling Center will be assisting participants.

Drop-Off Location on November 15 is from 9 am to 1 pm:

Kimball InternationalRecycling Center

1550 Power Drive Jasper, IN 47546Kimball International’s Recycling Center, routinely accepts documents for shredding and environmentally friendly recycling from industrial and commercial businesses.

If interested in this service, participants may talk to staff during the drive-thru event.

For more information about this event call 812-634-3388.