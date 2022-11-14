Kimball International Inc. on Forbes’ list of Best-in-State Employers for 2022

Kimball International, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been named to Forbes’ list of “Best-in-State Employers” for 2022. According to Forbes, approximately 70,000 employees working for businesses with at least 500 employees were surveyed to determine the list. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct this independent survey. It considered every aspect of an employee’s experience, including working conditions and safety, the competitiveness of compensation, openness to telecommuting, the potential for growth, and diversity. Of the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, only a select few in each state received the award. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers.