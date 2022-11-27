Larry L. Brown, age 79, of Huntingburg, formerly of Crawford County, passed away at 5:19 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

He was born January 26, 1943, in Owensville, Indiana, to Lentsford and Blanche (Spraggins) Brown. Larry retired from Mulzer’s Crushed Stone after 38 years. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, water skiing, playing guitar, square dancing, and country music. Larry lived in Indiana his entire life but his daughters live in Tennessee. Their loving words to him are, “Welcome to Tennessee, Dad” as they lay him to rest in Sharp Family Cemetery, near their homes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric Brown in 1997; and a sister, Irene Alstott.

He is survived by his daughters, LaDonna (Jimmy) Dixon, Deborah Brown, Tammy Hall (fiancé, Paul Wright), and Tresa (Todd) Johnson, all of Erin, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Services for Larry L. Brown will be held in Erin, Tennessee with burial in Sharp Family Cemetery.

Nass and Son Funeral Home of Huntingburg and Nave Funeral Home, Erin, Tennessee have been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

