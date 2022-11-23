Larry R. Hopf, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:37 a.m. on , 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Larry was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on , 1943, to Robert and Bernadine (Wehr) Hopf. He married Patricia Jahn on , 1963, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana.

He served in the Army National Guard.

He was a lifetime farmer and co-owner of Mill Creek Farms.

He was previously a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and most recently a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, K of C, St. Anthony Community Center, Jasper German Club, and the NFO, and was also a past director and president of Patoka Valley Feeds.

Larry enjoyed gardening, card playing, going to the casino, entertaining and spending time at the family lake, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Pat Hopf, Jasper, IN, five children, Michelle (Russ) Koenig, Terre Haute, IN, Tonya (Greg) Knies, Bretzville, IN, Duane (Amy) Hopf, Jasper, IN, Kurt (Michelle) Hopf, Houston, TX, Renae (Andrew) Christianson, Bloomington, IN, 10 grandchildren, Janelle (Adam) Stetter, Kendra (Nathan) Butkauskas, Sara Knies, Dakota, and Nicholas Koenig, Sami and Jesse Hopf, Peter, Isabelle, and Ben Christianson, five great-grandchildren, Owen and Levi Stetter, Kalvin, Alandria, and Rosalie Butkauskas, two sisters, Mary Ann (Robbie) Mehringer and Betty (Randy) Mehringer, both of Jasper, IN, two brothers, Charlie (Linda) Hopf, Jasper, IN, and Jim (Terry) Hopf, West Lafayette, IN, and one sister-in-law, Lois Hopf, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, Kenny Hopf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Larry R. Hopf will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Anthony Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on .

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

