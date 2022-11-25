Linda S. Musselwhite, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on Thanksgiving Day, th, 2022.

Linda was born in Crothersville, Indiana on , 1947, to George “Bill” and Lucille M. (King) Miller. She married Daniel Price Musselwhite on , 1971. Dan will tell you this was the best decision of her life, but the rest of us will tell you it was the best decision of his.

She was a 1965 graduate of Crothersville High School. A town she loved to visit and always spoke fondly of- full childhood memories.

Linda worked many jobs over the years, but her favorite one was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved deeply and never met a stranger. She could talk to anyone and loved having long conversations. She was a phenomenal cook and an equally amazing interior decorator. She loved having elaborate meals with her family and friends and was always changing and updating her home décor.

Linda loved Kentucky Men’s basketball, IU Women’s basketball, and any activity her kids or grandchildren participated in. She could be heard cheering at baseball, basketball, and football games, as well as dance and piano recitals. She would proudly boast about her sons and grandchildren.

She loved music and taught piano lessons for many years. She spent the last two decades singing in the Grandview Junction Bluegrass Band and traveling to festivals.

She was a beloved member of her community as evidenced by the stories that have been told over the past few days. In the last month of her life, she got to travel to some of her favorite places; the beach, West, Mississippi, and Memphis, Tennessee, and got to see her sons and grandchildren, as well as talk to some of her close friends. She left before any of us were ready, but we know she is smiling down on us and is no longer in pain.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years; Daniel Musselwhite, Jasper, IN, two sons; Chad (Erica Bales) Musselwhite, Bloomington, IN, Luke (Lauren Pfau) Musselwhite, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren; Alice, Jack, and Price Musselwhite, as well as many close friends and family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service for Linda S. Musselwhite will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, at First Baptist Church in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Randy King will officiate. A burial will be held at a later date in Shiloh Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on , at the Becher Kluesner Downtown Chapel and again from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday, .

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.