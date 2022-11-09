Louise S. Freyberger, age 73, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 8:33 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Louise was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 19, 1949, to Clyde and Amy (Harder) Schnarr. She married John E. Freyberger on May 17, 1969, in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2012.

She was a 1967 graduate of Barr Reeve High School.

She was a homemaker and member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, WELCA of Christ Lutheran Church, Thrivent, and V.F.W. #673 Auxiliary.

Louise enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter, sewing, cooking, gardening, canning, and fishing.

Surviving are one daughter, Michelle (Jason) Davis, Loogootee, IN, one son, John Michael (Lindsey) Freyberger, Loogootee, IN, seven grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor and Emma Davis, Gracelyn and Jocelyn Freyberger, and Adriana and Michael Duvall, one great granddaughter, Addilyn Duvall, one sister Maryann Fisher, Haysville, IN, and one son-in-law, Doug Duvall, Loogootee, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one daughter, Debra Duvall, one grandson, John Carter Freyberger, one sister, Jeannette Lottes, and one brother, Eugene Schnarr.

A funeral service for Louise S. Freyberger will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Barr Reeve Scholarship Foundation or the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

