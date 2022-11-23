Man Found Deceased on Side of Road in Rockport Identified

The Spencer County Coroner’s Office, in collaboration with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana State Police positively identified a deceased male found on the side of the roadway at 8992 West Eureka Road in Rockport, Indiana as 56-year-old, Mr. Bret A. Fulks.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Cause and manner of death are pending.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022.