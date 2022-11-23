The Spencer County Coroner’s Office, in collaboration with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana State Police positively identified a deceased male found on the side of the roadway at 8992 West Eureka Road in Rockport, Indiana as 56-year-old, Mr. Bret A. Fulks.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Cause and manner of death are pending.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Be the first to comment on "Man Found Deceased on Side of Road in Rockport Identified"