Marian M. Meyer, age 93, of Huntingburg, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

She was born on February 22, 1929, in Dubois County to Willard and Regina (Finke) Hunefeld. She married Kenton Meyer on June 6, 1948, at Augustana United Church of Christ. Marian retired as a secretary from Holland Dairy. She was a member of Augustana United Church of Christ and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed watching sports, reading books, and working on puzzles. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenton on July 1, 1977; her son, Jon Meyer on June 14, 1992; and a sister, Ellen Meyer.

She is survived by her son, Phil Meyer of Huntingburg; a sister, Margie Kaiser of Huntingburg; two grandchildren, Chris (Paula) Meyer of Holland and Jill Reisinger of Evansville; a step-grandchild, Crystal (Andy) Wissner of Chandler; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Marian Meyer will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Nass and Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Augustana Cemetery in Holland. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home, on Wednesday from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Augustana Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com