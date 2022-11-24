Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center to Offer Check-In Time for Breastfeeding Moms.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offers a support group, “Check-In Time” for breastfeeding moms. This “Check-In Time” program allows new and experienced breastfeeding moms to have open discussion with Certified Lactation Consultants while also including weight checks for baby, mom-to-mom support, and mom and baby transitions at home such as pumping and returning to work as well as adding solids.

“Check-In Time” will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 4:45 – 5:45 pm. in the Board Conference Room ABC at Memorial Hospital, 800 W 9th Street.

Moms are encouraged to bring their baby anytime throughout the hour to get weighed and/or to bring their breast pump to check the pressure. No pre-registration is required.

For more information on this group, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org call the OB Lactation Service at 812-996-0383.