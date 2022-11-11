MHHCC Ambulance Services is offering Stop The Bleed Class

In emergency situations, the help given by an immediate responder can often make the difference between life and death, even before professional rescuers arrive. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Ambulance Services is offering “Stop The Bleed®”. This informational program focuses on the immediate response to bleeding, recognizing life-threatening bleeding, and appropriate ways to stop the bleeding.

The next program is Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 8:00-9:15 a.m. in the 1st Level Conference Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, 800 West 9th Street, Jasper, IN. This class is free, but pre-registration is required by emailing B.J. Sherman, Trauma Services at Memorial Hospital, at bsherman@mhhcc.org. Stop the Bleed is a Trauma Services/Ambulance Services sponsored class.