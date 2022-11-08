Michael J. Callea, 91, supported by the prayers of his family, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home in Rockford, Illinois. He was born in Rockford on April 11, 1931, the son of Frank and Digna (Licata) Callea.

He graduated from Rockford West High School in 1948. He proudly served his country in the Marines, Navy, and Reserves. He met his beautiful wife Helen Metz at a dance hall and was lovestruck at first sight. They married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. He and Helen raised their family of five children in Rockford as parishioners of St. Bernadette Parish. He spent nearly 25 years working for the U.S. Postal Service (right beside Helen). He enjoyed playing the horses with his sister Rose, going on vacations with his relatives, and most especially taking long walks with his wife. Upon retirement, he and Helen spent several years on the Metz family farm in southern Indiana where he greatly enjoyed the company of his relatives. He was a devoted husband and loving father who will be remembered for his self-sacrificing generosity, good humor, and animated and exaggerated storytelling.

He is survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years Helen (Metz) Callea; his children Frank (Amy) Callea, Sr. Marie Therese Callea, IHM, Teresa Callea, Rev. Michael Callea, MIC, and James Callea; his sister Rose Callea; his in-laws: Anna Mae Metz, Dorothy Olinger, Lou Steckler, Theresa Metz, Silas (Mary) Metz, Doris (Matheis) Metz; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; his siblings Jennie Callea, Bennie (Olga) Callea, Mary (Vito) Mule’, Joseph (Donna Lea) Callea; his in-laws Clarence Metz, Max Olinger, Linus (Bernita) Metz and Ray Steckler; his nieces Karin (Callea) Alt, Donna (Metz) Schnell, Charity Metz; and good friend Ralph O’Shea.

A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Michael Callea, MIC, will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2504 Walnut Street, Schnellville, Indiana, at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, prior to the funeral Mass. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary of Wichita or the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception. Condolences shared at: www.nassandson.com