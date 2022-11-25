New Charges in Death of Five Year Old Cairo Jordan

New charges are now being faced by Dawn Coleman of Atlanta, Georgia in the death of five-year-old Cairo Jordan. His body was found in a suitcase in the woods in Washington County in April. Coleman says she was watching the boy while his mother, DeJaune Anderson, was in jail in Louisville, Kentucky, and says she found him dead on his mother’s bed a few days after she was released from custody. Anderson has not yet been found, and both are facing murder charges.

