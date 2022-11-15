Norma Lee Messmer, age 92, of Huntingburg, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

She was born May 10, 1930, in Petersburg, Indiana, to Hobart and Ida (Cannon) Cox; and married James L. Messmer on October 6, 1951, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Norma worked as a bookkeeper at the Dubois County Herald for 36 years. She was a hard worker and retired from the Herald when she was 82 years old. Norma enjoyed crocheting and over the years many family and friends were gifted her beautiful afghans. Norma loved her family and never missed a celebration. After retirement, she enjoyed bingo and other games with her friends. Norma will be missed by so many.

Norma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Greg (Shirley) Messmer of Jasper, Ind.; one granddaughter, Brooke (Kyle) Messmer-Cook of Jasper, Ind.; and three great-grandchildren, Sophie, Finley, and James.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Messmer, who died on April 14, 2005; one sister, Ruth Snyder; and one brother, Albert Wayne Cox.

Funeral services for Norma Lee Messmer will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Rev. Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, the day of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Fund.