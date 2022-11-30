Otis Lee Cravens, age 87, of Birdseye, passed away, Monday, November 28, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital.

He was born February 5, 1935, in Bristow to Roy and Myrtle Mae (Eckert) Cravens. He was a life member of Jasper VFW Post #673 and DAV Chapter #77 of Dubois County. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Elvis Cook, Monroe Murray, and Elsie Pleasant; granddaughters, Tiffany and Brittany Atkins.

He is survived by his wife, Rose (nee: Sullivan) Cravens of Birdseye; daughters, Cheri (David) Riney of Louisville, and Tammy (Keith) Weisman of Jasper, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral services for Otis Cravens will be held on Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Nass and Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow with military graveside rites by Jasper VFW Post #673 at Mentor Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. DAV #77 will hold a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made for funeral expenses. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com