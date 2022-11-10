Pediatrician Ashton Dixon, has joined the staff at Jasper Pediatrics

Pediatrician Ashton Dixon, D.O. has joined the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. She will be joining the staff at Memorial Hospital’s Jasper Pediatrics.

Dr. Dixon received her doctorate of osteopathic medicine degree with honors from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville. She completed a pediatric residency at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio. Dr. Dixon is originally from the Vincennes area and now resides with her family in Jasper.

Dr. Dixon is now accepting new patients. To make an appointment, please call Jasper Pediatrics at 812-996-PEDS. The office is located in suite 321 of the Medical Arts Building, 721 West 13th Street in Jasper.