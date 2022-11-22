Priscilla D. Eastridge, age 77, passed away on , 2022, at Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick, IN.

She was born on , 1945, in Mud Lick, KY to Samuel and Leona (Strode) Huff.

Priscilla retired from Crawford County High School after working as the school treasurer. She enjoyed sewing, vegetable and flower gardening, along with playing Bunko and Euchre. Priscilla was a member of Taswell Christian Church, Wickliffe Homemakers Club, and the Red Hat Society.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 47 years Richard Eastridge, three sisters; Ruby Jennings, Joyce Toby, and Lavon Propes, and a brother Mitchell Huff.

Priscilla is survived by her daughter Mary Jo (Dave) Lahue and her son Jason (Jamie) Eastridge, six brothers; David Huff of Louisville, KY, Kendell Huff of Louisville, KY, Eddie Huff of Birdseye, IN, Clyde Huff of Huntingburg, IN, James Huff of Bloomington, IN and Jerry Huff of Birdseye, IN and a sister Glenda Sanders of Palmyra, IN, grandchildren Chevelle Wilkes, Kenzie (Jalisa) Wilkes, Lindsey (Jeremy) Hawkins, Tiffany Judd, Zack Judd, Dustin Judd, Cody Allen, Andrew Dirck and Brooklyn Eastridge, great-grandchildren; Harlee Parker, Mallorie, Delilah Tisdel, Blaise, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on , 2022, at Denbo Funeral Home at 12:00 noon.

Visitation will be on , 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on from 9:00 am until service time of 12:00 noon.

Burial will follow at Taswell Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

