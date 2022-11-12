Randy Lynn Robling, age 65, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 10, 1957, in Washington, Indiana, to Randall Robling and Eunice (Anderson) Smith. Randy had worked as a truck driver and body mechanic. He was a member of the Jasper American Legion and Jasper VFW. He loved karaoke, playing cards and dancing. A real jokester, he could make anyone laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Nicole Robling; siblings Ricky and Rachelle Robling.

He is survived by his daughters, LaRae Nunn and Randal Robling; stepdaughter, Deven Wininger; siblings, Robert (Rhonda) Robling, Ronda (Paul) Featherling, Richard (Judy)Robling, Rayleene (James) Ketchum; eight grandchildren; his companion of many years, Pat Weisheit along with her five daughters and their families.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life and Karaoke Farewell for Randy Robling at a later date.

Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com