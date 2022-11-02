Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, of Holland, Indiana passed away at 11:04 a.m. on October 30, 2022 at his home.

Tom was born in Tell City to Don and Juanita (Krohn) Hall on March 6, 1948. He married Barbara Lange on November 20, 1969 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the Holland American Legion. Tom had worked for Holland Dairy and retired after 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping in his younger years. He and his wife Barbara would spend their winters in Florida and go to flea markets together. Tom was a huge fan of Kentucky Wildcat basketball. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Della Nelson, Joe Crawford and J.C. Hall.

Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara; a daughter, Rocky Smith; a son, Ryan Hall all of Holland; two sisters, Lucille (Bud) Mann of Otwell, Chris (Bob) Bolte of Mt. Vernon; two grandchildren, Lauren (Jared) Welp of Duff , Kaden Gogel of Huntingburg; and one great-grandchild, Dominic Mattingly of Duff.

Tom’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Nicky Gogel, his caregiver and to Heart to Heart Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Holland American Legion upper level on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Military Honors will be conducted by Holland American Legion at 1:00. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com