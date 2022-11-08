Robert “Bob” Schum, 93, of Mariah Hill, passed away on Sunday, November 6th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Robert was born September 20, 1929, in Mariah Hill to Louis and Lucille (Hartz) Schum. He married Dorothy R. Fendel on June 18, 1949, in St. Meinrad Archabbey Church.

She preceded him in death on December 16, 2020. In his early years, he worked side by side with the monks of St. Meinrad Archabbey. He helped with the construction of the St. Joseph Shrine located along the Anderson Creek and worked on St. Bede Hall. He loved to tinker in his shop inventing useful gadgets for his farm. Haymaking was his favorite time of year. Spending time with his family was very special to him.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Donna Hagedorn of Dale, and Becky (Mark) Fella of Santa Claus; two sons, Larry (Cynthia) Schum of Cornville, AZ, and Kenny (Deb) Schum of Bristow; five grandchildren, Phil (JoAnn), Jason (Martha) and Aaron (Sheila) Hagedorn, Amanda (Josh) Kalb, Colton (Jenny) Schum; twelve great-grandchildren, Cody, Dylan, Madison, Jacob, and Kendra Hagedorn, Grayson, Vance, Declan Kalb, Russell, and Della Schum, Lacey (Casey) VanWinkle, Jayme (Cole) Anderson; great-greatgrandchild, Emmett VanWinkle; one brother, Mike (Judy) Schum of Dale; three sisters, Esther Gehlhausen and Verena (Leo) Tretter all of Ferdinand, Beverly (Ken) Vowels of Evansville.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, and five sisters, Rita Sitzman, Mary Agnes Ubelhor, Mildred June Callicott, Doris Jean Bates, and Christine Schum in infancy; a son-in-law, Albert Hagedorn. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 9that 10:00 AM CT at Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 8:00 AM CT until the time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com