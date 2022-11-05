Rock Steady Boxing at the Tri-County YMCA celebrates its 5-year anniversary

Rock Steady Boxing at the Tri-County YMCA celebrated its 5-year anniversary with a gathering at the Clem and Mary Lange YMCA on October 28. Rock Steady boxing chartered at the Y in 2017 has seen 78 boxers over its 5 years history fight against Parkinson’s disease. At the celebration Coach, Lisa Yoder stated:” As a coach, it’s encouraging to see not only changes in the physical strength and ability of each of these boxers but improvements in their emotional well-being and seeing them open up to each other about what they’re going through.” Coach Yoder recognized several boxers for their commitment since the beginning of the program in 2017.

Currently, 28 boxers are participating in Rock Steady in classes Monday-Thursday at the Y. For more information or to support the program contact Lisa Yoder at lisa@tricountyymca.org or call 812-367-2323.