Rotary Club of Dubois County Donates to Three Local Area Nonprofits

The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection.

Applications for the community grants were required to match one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus: Basic Education and Literacy, Maternal and Child Health, Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Community and Economic Development, and Environment.

SWICACC received the largest grant this cycle, totaling $5,945. This grant was made possible by a partial match from Rotary District 6580. Funds will be utilized to increase the security and safety of the new Center on the 5th.

Additionally, Pine Ridge Elementary and Crisis Connection both received a $2,000 grant this year.

Crisis Connection will use the funds to supplement their learning and teaching materials for high school presentations regarding domestic violence.

Rotary Club of Dubois County Community Grant funds are made possible by activities hosted by the club, including the ATHENA Banquet and the Economic Forecast Luncheon. Recent past recipients of grant funding include the Tri-County YMCA and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Applications for the 2023 Community Grant cycle will open on January 15, 2023. Visit the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Facebook page or visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com for more information.