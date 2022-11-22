RSV on the Rise: Signs to Watch for and Tips for Prevention

Currently across the country, there is an increase in the numbers of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases. This has shown to also be leading to increased numbers of hospitalizations. The same is true at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

RSV is a respiratory virus that affects the younger population more intensely than the adult population. If you notice the below signs of RSV, please contact your healthcare provider:

Difficulty breathing

Fever that does not respond to medications

Trouble with or concern about feedings/eating

Prevention is key! Doing these things will help protect your young children and babies from RSV this season:

Handwashing – Adults before contact and children as often as possible

Avoid contact with sick people

Adults may not have ‘bad’ cold – RSV in adults presents as a mild cold.

Other sick children – RSV will not always present as a major illness.