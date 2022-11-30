Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department Shooting Match December 4th

The Schnellville Volunteer Fire department is hosting a shooting match this Sunday, December 4th at the Schnellville Conservation Club.

The Ham Match begins at 11 am and runs until 3 pm. The closed match begins at 3 pm. 1st choice is whole beef and the beef and pork choices thereafter.

In addition to the shooting match a Gun Raffle will take place and food will be available including chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chili soup, potato wedges, and homemade desserts.