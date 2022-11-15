Sharon K. Lechner, age 65, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:46 a.m. on , 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Sharon was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on , 1956, to Linus W. and Marcella C. (Messmer) Oeding. She married Terry Lechner on , 1978, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

She was a 1975 graduate of Southridge High School and went on to receive a degree in nursing at Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing.

Sharon worked as a registered nurse at various facilities around Dubois County.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg.

She enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, shopping, her beloved pets, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by, her husband of 44 years; Terry Lechner, Jasper, IN, one son; Christopher (Sonya) Lechner, Greenfield, IN, mother; Marcella Oeding, Huntingburg, IN, sister; Janet (Brian) Meyer, Huntingburg, IN, two grandchildren; Hadley and Nash Lechner, and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father; Linus W. Oeding, and brother; Mike Oeding.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon K. Lechner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher Kluesner Downtown Chapel. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or to a favorite charity.

