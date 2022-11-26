Shoe sensation to host 7th annual socks for troops fundraiser

Shoe Sensation is collecting socks for members of the Military and local Veterans Shoe Sensation, a regional chain of name-brand family shoe stores, is hosting its 7th annual “Socks for Troops” fundraiser in all of their 220+ retail locations. Last year Shoe Sensation collected over 80,000 pairs of socks and hopes to

Continue the success of the program in 2022. This year, each store will be collecting socks for active-duty military personnel and/or local veterans in their communities. Shoe Sensation will have military-approved socks for customers to purchase and donate in-store. Customers will receive 20% off socks purchased for a donation.

Shoe Sensation locations will also serve as a drop-off point for customers to bring in new socks they have collected on their own.

“It has been a tough year for everyone in our communities. This is no exception for the country’s military personnel. A small gesture can go a long way in providing them with comfort during the holidays. We appreciate the sacrifices of our armed forces and their families make in their personal lives to protect our safety and our countries interests. This is one way we can show our appreciation to the men and women who serve

in our armed forces and to our Veterans that have served our country,” says David Bateman, Market Sales Director and creator of the Socks for Troops program for Shoe Sensation. “Socks for Troops” will begin on November 1st and Shoe Sensation will continue collecting socks until December 31, 2022. Please see the details below or visit your local Shoe Sensation for details on the specific supported charity or organization. For additional information about Socks for Troops or to find a Shoe Sensation near you, visit www.shoesensation.com <http://www.shoesensation.com> . *Sock donations must be brand new and donated in its original packaging.

Shoe Sensation CANNOT accept used pairs of socks or socks without their original packaging. Socks will be donated to this local organization: Jasper VFW Post 673 Socks can be dropped off at the Shoe Sensation located here: 3637 N Newton St, Jasper, IN 47546 812-482-5015

About Shoe Sensation The parent company of Shoe Sensation, Shoe Sensation, Inc. is a privately held corporation based in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and operates over 220 retail stores in over 21 states. Shoe Sensation offers a large selection of men’s, women’s, children’s, and athletic footwear in a variety of national brands such as Adidas, Hey Dude, Clarks, Skechers, Crocs, and more. Shoe Sensation is an easy-to-shop environment where store associates deliver exceptional customer service. Our Mission Our goal is to help non-profit companies thrive in their locations

by partnering with them. We have various avenues through which we offer assistance, and we can customize a program specifically for any organization. We love giving back to the communities that support us; because we want to show our appreciation for helping Shoe Sensation, Inc. get to where it is today.

As a growing company, we cherish opportunities to bring our communities together and make a difference.