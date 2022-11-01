South Meridian Road Closed Tuesday and Wednesday 8am-3pm

Posted By: Logan Troesch November 1, 2022

South Meridian Rd will be closed for two separate culvert replacements today Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2.  Each closure should last from approximately 8a-3p and traffic will be allowed up to the point of closure.

