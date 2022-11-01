South Meridian Road Closed Tuesday and Wednesday 8am-3pm

South Meridian Rd will be closed for two separate culvert replacements today Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2. Each closure should last from approximately 8a-3p and traffic will be allowed up to the point of closure.
