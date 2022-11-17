Thanksgiving Day Feast November 24th at Two Locations

Backpack Buddies & Dubois County Community meals Will host the Thanksgiving Day feast will take place on Thanksgiving day Thursday, November 24th, and include dine-in or drive-through at two locations starting at 11 am until gone.

Kim Kendall of Dubois County Community Meals gives some more information on the Thanksgiving Day Feast

As mentioned persons with disabilities and shut-ins may request delivery by calling either St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 812-683-2372 or St. Joseph Catholic Church at 812-482-1805.

The menu for this Thanksgiving Day feast is turkey & gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw & pie.

The meal is free and donations are accepted.