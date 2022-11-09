Veterans and Active-Duty Military Personnel Free Admission to DNR Areas

All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and off-road state recreation areas on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

This includes admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.

Veterans and military personnel should simply let the gate attendant know at the property they visit that they are either a veteran or serving and on active duty.

For general information about state parks, reservoirs, forest properties, and off-road state recreation areas, see on.IN.gov/recguide.

For information about interpretive programs at state parks and reservoirs, see interpretiveservices.IN.gov.