Visitors Bureau Invests $50,000 to Enhance Spencer County Tourism

In 2022, the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Inc. has distributed $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations through its Tourism Enhancement Grant.

The most recent recipients include Lincoln Amphitheatre and Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery, receiving a total of $12,754. Lincoln Amphitheatre will refurbish its seating area as part of a major renovation at the 1,500-seat venue. Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery will expand its interior tasting area to accommodate additional visitors throughout the year.

Other businesses and organizations awarded tourism enhancement funds earlier this year include Beloved Farms, Ohio River Scenic Railway, Lincoln Pines Lakefront Resort, St. Meinrad Rocks, Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum, Spencer County Fair, Santa Claus Museum & Village, and St. Francis of Assisi Parish.

“Our Visitors Bureau team is incredibly proud of the first year of the Tourism Enhancement Grant and the investment it provided to enhance tourism in Spencer County,” says Melissa Arnold, executive director of the Spencer County Visitors Bureau. “We’ve been able to help 10 local businesses and organizations upgrade their offerings. It’s encouraging to see the continued growth of our local tourism industry.”

The 2022 Tourism Enhancement Grant was established to help strengthen Spencer County tourism and increase its economic impact in 2022-2023. The grant assists tourism-related entities in funding special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that encourage visitation throughout Spencer County.

The Spencer County Convention Recreation and Visitors Commission members are appointed by the Spencer County Commissioners, Spencer County Council, and the county’s largest municipality. The same members make up the board for the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Inc.

The Spencer County Visitors Bureau encourages guests to stay overnight and provides a variety of resources about local attractions, shops, and restaurants.

For more information about Spencer County as a destination, call (888) 444-9252 or visit SantaClausInd.org and IndianasAbeLincoln.org.