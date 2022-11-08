Willie Watson to Play at the Historic Astra Theatre on Saturday, November 12

Willie Watson is set to take the stage at the historic Astra Theatre on Saturday, November 12.

Folk singer Willie Watson is coming to Jasper, IN on Saturday, November 12 for a solo performance at the Astra. The music will kick off at 7:30 pm with Watson scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com Reserved seating tickets on the main floor and balcony are $25. For decades, Watson has made modern folk music rooted in older traditions. He’s a folksinger in the classic sense: a singer, storyteller, and traveler with a catalog of songs that bridge the gap between the past and present. From his early days as a founding member of the Old Crow Medicine Show to his current work as a solo artist, Watson is a celebrated musician with a rich vocal range, a top interpreter of the folk canon, and a highly skilled multi-instrumentalist. Playing in Old Crow Medicine Show, Watson learned how to not only be a part of a string band but also as a solo artist. He’s perfected everything from gospel to blues to Appalachian folk to Irish traditional music. His two solo albums, Folkshinger Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 display Watson’s commanding and confident sound as he undoubtedly is more connected to the music that inspires him than ever before. In addition to sharing the evening with Willie Watson, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at the Astra Theatre for two Christmas classics that will be screened in the month of December. The Polar Express will be pulling into town for a matinee showing on Saturday, December 3, and a good ‘ol-fashioned family Christmas will undoubtedly be had when Christmas Vacation plays on Saturday, December 17. Finally, keep an eye out for an announcement of events for the first half of 2023, so that you can make plans to attend other events from Next Act, Inc. shows. All events will be listed on our website at AstraTheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has the main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that is available for purchase.