$100,000 Tourism Enhancement Grant in Spencer County

The Spencer County Visitors Bureau plans to award up to $100,000 to help enhance Spencer County tourism in 2023.

The Spencer County Tourism Enhancement Grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that will encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County. In 2022, the Visitors Bureau awarded $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations.

“By doubling the amount available for 2023, we hope those interested will think big and find creative ways to help enhance our destination,” says Spencer County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Melissa Arnold. “We’re excited to continue assisting local entities and see what great ideas come from this grant program.”

Tourism Enhancement Grant Guidelines can be found at SantaClausInd.org/tourism-partners. Applications will be available in March 2023. Grants will be awarded on a first-come basis and the Visitors Bureau board of directors will discuss submissions at monthly meetings.

Contact the Spencer County Visitors Bureau at (812) 937-4199 with any questions or to brainstorm ideas.

The Spencer County Visitors Bureau encourages guests to stay overnight and provides a variety of resources about local attractions, shops, and restaurants.

For more information about Spencer County as a destination, call (888) 444-9252 or visit SantaClausInd.org and IndianasAbeLincoln.org.