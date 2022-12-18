18 WJTS Newscast for December 15th, 2022

News with Bill Potter.

Sports with Kurt Gutgsell.

Stock media provided by Maximus Sound / Pond 5.

Stock footage provided by tamashimo, from Pond5.

You can find past newscasts here or on our YouTube page.

Stock media provided by Maximus Sound / Pond 5 Citations: Stock footage provided by Helenshi1, from Pond5 Stock footage provided by Chaay_Tee, from Pond5 Stock footage provided by Ba_Wan, from Pond5 Stock footage provided by Groosha, from Pond5 “Health Days_Flu Vaccination B-Roll” from the CDC Online Newsroom at cdc.gov