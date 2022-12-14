Alayna Marian Schnell of Birdseye, IN, passed away on , 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Alayna was born on , 2009, to Ryan and Julie (Tempel) Schnell of Birdseye, IN. Alayna was in the 7th grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Jasper, IN.

Alayna was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Schnellville where she was an active alter server. She was involved in the Jasper Middle School soccer team, the theater program at Holy Trinity Catholic School, and a student ambassador at Holy Trinity. She was a preteen Miss Dubois County 4-H Fair in 2021.

Her love of Legos was apparent from the video tours she would send to her family. Her creativity in creating crafts, cards, and directing the family holiday performances always brought joy to those blessed by them. She desired to become an architect. Her love for life will never be forgotten.

Alayna is survived by her father; Ryan Schnell and sister; Addison Schnell both of Birdseye; maternal grandparents; Bill and Angie Tempel of Gentryville; paternal grandparents; Fred and Sharon Schnell of Birdseye; aunts, uncle, and their spouses; Terri and Jason Zimmerman of Trafalgar, Valerie, and Ben Duttlinger of Gentryville, and Kevin and Ashley Tempel of Tennyson; and nine cousins.

A combined Mass of Christian Burial for Alayna M. Schnell and her mother, Julie, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Schnellville, Indiana.

A combined visitation for Alayna and her mother will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Jasper High School gymnasium. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. at the school.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Dubois County Community Foundation for the Julie and Alayna Schnell Memorial Fund or to Holy Trinity Catholic School.

