Borden Man Arrested on Drug Related Charges

Troopers with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP) arrested a Borden man on multiple drug-related charges Wednesday afternoon.

Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation in late November after learning about possible drug activity at the residence located at 121 Main Street in Borden, Indiana. The residence is located directly in front of the Borden Schools. Troopers used information gathered in that investigation and requested a search warrant for the home. On Wednesday, the ACP team served the warrant on the residence.

During the search, troopers located approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine, other controlled substances, hypodermic needles, and marijuana.

As a result of the investigation, Troopers arrested the following:

Joshua Tony Griffith, 47, Borden:

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

Nicole E. Starrett, 47, Salem:

Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony

Both Griffith and Starrett were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail without further incident.