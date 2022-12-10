Bureau of Labor Statistics Finds 6.3% Labor Productivity Growth for Indiana

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics recently concluded a decade-long study analyzing which states have seen the highest increases in labor productivity over that time.

Measured as real output per labor hour, labor productivity in the United States has declined for three of the last five quarters, seeing only a .3% growth in the third quarter of 2022. Despite this recent decline, overall labor productivity in the U.S. has been steadily increasing since the 1940s.

Researchers calculated states’ varying percentages from 2011-2021 using their labor productivity index, then ranked states accordingly. Throughout the decade in question, Indiana saw an increase of 6.3% in labor productivity compared to the national average of 9.7%. The complete BLS report, more information, and methodology are at https://www.howtohome.com/us-states-with-largest-increase-in-labor-productivity/ .