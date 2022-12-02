Chester O. Hanebutt, age 94, of Huntingburg, passed away at 5:58 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born March 12, 1928, in Huntingburg, to Henry and Clara (Barner) Hanebutt; and married LaVerneSendelweck on September 5, 1950, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Chester was a member of Northside Christian Church in Huntingburg. He worked as a Dairy Farmer and was previously employed by Holland Dairy and Wayne’s Key Market. Chester loved to play cards, especially if he won, and was a dedicated husband. He was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings, Irvin, Elmer, Ray and Glenn Hanebutt, Opal Schroeder, and Mabel Grabel.

He is survived by his wife, LaVerne E. Hanebutt of Huntingburg; three sons, Don (Karen) Hanebutt of Boonville, Mike (Elaine) Hanebutt of Huntingburg, and Rick (Karen) Hanebutt of Charlotte, North Carolina; and by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Chester O. Hanebutt will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Northside Christian Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Jason Rea will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Thursday, December 1st, at Northside Christian Church; and also from 1:30-2:00 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northside Christian Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com