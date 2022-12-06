City of Jasper 2023 Calendars Available to Pick Up

The City of Jasper announces the 2023 calendars for Jasper city residents are available for pick up at the following locations:

Jasper City Hall, 610 Main Street, at the reception desk from 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Utility Office drive-thru, 610 Main Street, from 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Jasper Police Station, 309 E. 6th Street, any time

Jasper Park & Recreation office/Older American Center, 1301 St. Charles Street from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.