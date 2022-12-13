Commercial Turkey Flock in Daviess County Tests Positive for Avian Influenza

Until the most recent case, the last Indiana flock to test positive was on , when a small non-commercial flock in Elkhart County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus.

On Feb. 9, 2022, the first confirmed case of H5N1 (with a Eurasian H5 goose/Guangdong lineage) HPAI was identified in a commercial flock in Dubois County with 29,000 turkeys (known as Dubois 1). This was the first report of HPAI in commercial poultry in the United States since 2020 and the first in Indiana since 2016.

RESPONSE

As part of existing avian influenza response plans, federal and state partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flocks. The United States has the strongest avian influenza surveillance program in the world, and USDA is working with its partners to actively look for the disease in commercial poultry operations, live bird markets and in migratory wild bird populations.

BOAH is working with multiple state and federal partners to respond to this event, including Indiana Department of Health, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and USDA Veterinary Services, Wildlife Services and Farm Service Agency.

NON-COMMERCIAL FLOCK SURVEILLANCE: Testing of nearby flocks is important to verify the virus has not spread in the area. BOAH staff will be reaching out to flock owners within the surveillance zone to offer testing.

WILD BIRD SURVEILLANCE: USDA Wildlife Services and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are assisting with surveillance of wild birds in and near the control areas. Nearly 300 samples from wild bird species have been tested. Positive test results have been identified in two bald eagles, two red-tailed hawks, a redhead duck, two great-horned owls, a double-crested cormorant, six American green-winged teals, and six American blue-winged teals collected in Indiana.