Commercial Turkey Flock in Martin County Tested Positive for Avian Influenza

On December 12, a commercial turkey flock in Martin County was determined to be at high risk of HPAI exposure. This flock named Martin 1 has 27,083 turkeys. To reduce the risk of disease spread, MArtin 1 was depopulated and has been quarantined. The Martin1 production site is associated with the Daviess 1 flock that tested positive for the disease on December 11.
The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a diagnosis of the H5N1 virus in the Daviess1 flock.
Until the most recent case, the last Indiana flock to test positive was on September 1, when a small non-commercial flock in Elkhart County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus.
BOAH staff will be reaching out to flock owners within the surveillance zone to offer testing.
