Daniel Rufus Neukam, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on , 2022, in The Waters of Huntingburg in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Daniel was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1948, to Arthur and Harrietta (Seitz) Neukam. He married Carol Jane Laird on , 1970, in Parsons, Tennessee.

He was a United States Navy Seabee.

He retired from Crane Naval Weapons Center as a pipefitter after 22 years. He previously worked at Sternberg Chrysler Center in the parts department and as a wrecker driver for 11 years and then for many years at Jasper Lumber.

He enjoyed working with his hands especially, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He also loved his dog, Angel, driving his tractor, and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Jasper Moose, Navy Club, 4-H shooting sports, NRA, and the Jasper Outdoor Rec.

Surviving are his ex-wife, Carol Neukam, Jasper, IN, daughters, Tracey Gudorf, Jasper, IN, Jennifer (Rob) Bruce, Winslow, IN, five grandchildren, Haley Werner, Heath Gudorf, Heather Gudorf, Rolon and Maggie Bruce, and three brothers, Earl, Gary and Gerald Neukam, all of Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one brother, Glen Roy Neukam, who died at birth, and one sister, Joyce Neukam.

Funeral services for Daniel Rufus Neukam at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor George L. Bruce Jr. will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

